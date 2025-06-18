Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid lead in Club World Cup opener as Gonzalo Garcia scores

Xabi Alonso is hoping to mark his Real Madrid debut with a victory, and so far, he is on course to do so as his side lead against Al Hilal in their opening match of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have been poor in the opening exchanges in Miami, and they were fortunate to remain level after Al Hilal scored through former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi – but he was offside in the build-up. And it matters little now as Los Blancos are leading, with the goal coming courtesy of Gonzalo Garcia, who started ahead of the absent Kylian Mbappe.

It is an excellent counter-attacking goal from Real Madrid, which ended with Rodrygo Goes slipping in Gonzalo to score his second first team goal.

It has not been easy for Real Madrid, but as things stand, they are on course to start their Club World Cup campaign with a victory. However, there is plenty of action still to be played.

Posted by

Tags Al Hilal Club World Cup Gonzalo Garcia Torres Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News