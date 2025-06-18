Xabi Alonso is hoping to mark his Real Madrid debut with a victory, and so far, he is on course to do so as his side lead against Al Hilal in their opening match of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Real Madrid have been poor in the opening exchanges in Miami, and they were fortunate to remain level after Al Hilal scored through former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi – but he was offside in the build-up. And it matters little now as Los Blancos are leading, with the goal coming courtesy of Gonzalo Garcia, who started ahead of the absent Kylian Mbappe.

33' ⚽ GOAL! @realmadrid stuns in a collective play and Gonzalo García is there to get Los Blancos in the lead! 🔥 Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #RMAHIL pic.twitter.com/IhadLtTEfy — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 18, 2025

🚨🌎 GOAL | Real Madrid 1-0 Al-Hilal | Gonzalo Garcia GONZALO GARCIA OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL MADRID !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/hRNaZVyfM4 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 18, 2025

It is an excellent counter-attacking goal from Real Madrid, which ended with Rodrygo Goes slipping in Gonzalo to score his second first team goal.

It has not been easy for Real Madrid, but as things stand, they are on course to start their Club World Cup campaign with a victory. However, there is plenty of action still to be played.