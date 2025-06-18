Late penalty miss denies Real Madrid victory in Club World Cup opener

Xabi Alonso has failed to make a winning start to his tenure as Real Madrid head coach after a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in the opening group stage match of the 2025 Club World Cup.

It was a poor performance from Real Madrid in the opening stages, with Al Hilal being the side that tried to force the ascendency. Former Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi had the ball in the back of the net for the Saudi Pro League side, but he was ruled as offside in the lead-up to the goal.

Real Madrid struck first before Al Hilal notch deserved leveller

But it mattered little for Real Madrid as they took the lead just after the half hour mark in Miami. An incisive counter-attack involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior ended with Rodrygo Goes playing in Gonzalo Garcia, who slipped the ball past Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

But unfortunately for Real Madrid, their lead did not last long. Raul Asencio fouled Marcos Leonardo inside the penalty area, which led to referee Facundo Raúl Tello Figueroa pointing to the spot. Ruben Neves stepped up, and he made no mistake by sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way.

Federico Valverde missed golden chance to score winner

The second half saw a much better performance from Real Madrid, but it was still a rather flat showing from Alonso’s side. But again, it could have mattered for nothing as they had a golden chance to win the contest in stoppage time as they were awarded a penalty of their own for a foul on Fran Garcia. But the effort from Federico Valverde was saved by ex-Sevilla goalkeeper Bounou.

It is a disappointing result for Real Madrid, but the performance was certainly more worrying. Alonso has work to do, but he only has four days until his side’s next match, which is against Mexican side Pachuca.