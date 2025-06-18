Real Madrid star not expected to return to full fitness until October

Real Madrid have made strengthening their defence one of their first orders of priority this summer, with Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold arriving at a cost of around €70m before the Club World Cup. At least one more addition is expected, but a fresh injury update could alter their plans for the exit door too.

According to Marca, left-back Ferland Mendy will be out of action much longer than expected. The Frenchman, who tore his quadriceps muscle late in April, was one of three to undergo surgery in quick succession. Ruled out for three months initially, that would have had him back to full fitness for the start of the season in mid-August. However they say that Los Blancos are not banking on the 29-year-old being back to full fitness until October.

Change of plans for Fran Garcia?

It means that going into the Club World Cup, Fran Garcia is Xabi Alonso’s only fit choice at the position, although David Alaba can play there when recovered, as can Eduardo Camavinga. Garcia is included in a group of players that Alonso will take a definitive call on after the Club World Cup, but he will have a golden opportunity to prove himself without competition initially. The original plan was for at least one of Garcia or Mendy to exit this summer, but depending on how both progress in the coming months, Alonso might have three left-backs at his disposal until January.

Alvaro Carreras after the Club World Cup

Los Blancos are expected to sign Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras after the Club World Cup for a fee in the region of €50m this summer. Even with his addition though, it would leave Alonso with just one natural option going into the opening months of the season, one without a full preseason, if Garcia were to leave.