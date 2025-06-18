‘Real Madrid keep calling’ – Xabi Alonso’s pursuit of midfielder continues

Real Madrid have been linked with a number of midfielders during the summer transfer window, but none have seen Los Blancos make a move. There is a certain current of thought that if they had their way, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez would be their priority.

The Argentina man was previously one of their targets while at River Plate, and they again looked at a move for Fernandez before Chelsea moved to spend €121m on him after his opening months at Benfica. His form at Chelsea has been more mixed, but Fernandez is still seen as one of the few midfielders in the world that has the capacity to control a game from the middle of the park by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid continue contact for Enzo Fernandez

According to Simon Philips to his Talk Chelsea substack, Los Blancos continue to send messages to Chelsea regarding Fernandez. However his source explains that whomever their contact at Chelsea is, they are at this point simply replying with money-bags emojis.

The Blues have no plans to sell Fernandez, and Los Blancos would be required to make a major bid for the 24-year-old before Chelsea would think about it. Real Madrid’s current record transfer will be Jude Bellingham, if the deal does indeed meet all of the variables and rise to €135m, but Real Madrid would need to go some way in excess of that for Chelsea to make a meaningful profit.

Alternatives for Real Madrid

The lack of talk surrounding other alternatives speaks to the inescapable fact that Los Blancos are struggling to find what they want in the market when it comes to a midfielder. Stuttgart man Angelo Stiller has been linked to the club, but it appears he is at this point much more of an option than a target at the time of writing.