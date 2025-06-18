Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and La Liga chief clash over Club World Cup

Real Madrid have often attracted the ire of La Liga president Javier Tebas in recent years, and another war of words has come out between him and Florentino Perez.

Javier Tebas slams existence of Club World Cup

This time, it is in regards to the Club World Cup. As per Sport, Tebas criticised the competition’s existence when speaking in a presentation at the ESADE Business School in Madrid.

“My goal is to eliminate it, so that there is no more Club World Cup. We don’t need another competition. There is no more money in the world of audio-visual rights. What needs to be done is to maintain the eco-system and eliminate it. We have to maintain the sustainability of football. I’m not seeing it. Yesterday I saw a bit of Chelsea and it seemed like a summer friendly, I didn’t notice intensity in the 25 minutes I saw of the match.”

Florentino Perez issues support for tournament

And hours later, Perez appeared to issue a response in favour of the competition when he spoke to DAZN in the build-up to Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal.

“I want to thank FIFA and DAZN for the possibility they give all the fans so that the best clubs in the world can play in a competition as beautiful as this. The first Club World Cup, which I am sure will be a success. We all come with that enthusiasm.

“We have finally achieved something we have been fighting for a long time. The most global sport in the world is football, that technology has helped us to play this competition and that it is also free. It means that children from all over the world can watch Real Madrid. Football is going to change with the union of the big clubs and technology. I have been one of those who has fought the most to make it a reality.”