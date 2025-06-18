Real Madrid failed to secure victory in their opening fixture of the 2025 Club World Cup, with Xabi Alonso’s side held to a 1-1 draw by Al Hilal. Here’s how their players fared at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Player ratings

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Had little to do aside from picking the ball out of his net for Ruben Neves’ equaliser.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5

There has been much talk about Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of his debut, but it was an underwhelming one. He was not at his best defensively, and he struggled to make an impact in attack before being subsituted.

Raul Asencio – 5

It had been a solid performance from Asencio until he gave away a needless penalty that allowed Al Hilal to take a point.

Dean Huijsen – 7

In contrast to Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen looks assured in his debut. He helped a lot in build-up, which would have pleased Alonso.

Fran Garcia – 6

Struggled defensively, but got better in the second half. He won the late penalty that was saved by Yassine Bounou.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 8

Very good performance from Tchouameni, who continues to impress for Real Madrid. He controlled proceedings in midfield.

Federico Valverde – 6

Valverde was not at his best, and that was compounded by the penalty miss in stoppage time.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Quiet performance from Bellingham, whose performance levels have not been at their best in 2025.

Rodrygo Goes – 7

2025 has not been easy for Rodrygo, but there was a slight improvement in Miami. He also laid on the assist for Real Madrid’s only goal.

Gonzalo Garcia – 8

The 21-year-old stepped up excellently in the absence of Kylian Mbappe. He scored Real Madrid’s goal, for which he also played a big part in the build up.

Vinicius Junior – 6

Vinicius Junior is another Real Madrid player who has not been at his best in 2025, and he also struggled – albeit his woes have been blamed on the conditions in Miami.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 7

Excellent second half cameo from Guler, who drove Real Madrid forward. He came very close to scoring what would have been the winner when he hit the crossbar.

Lucas Vazquez – 6

Worked hard, but did not make much of an impact.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Looked bright during his cameo.

Victor Munoz – 6

Showed flashes of speed and incisiveness that Real Madrid had lacked prior to him coming on.

Luka Modric – 6

Showed his quality in his limited minutes.