Barcelona have U-turned on their transfer strategy over the course of the last week. With top target Luis Diaz proving tricky to negotiate for, and Nico Williams manifesting his desire to wear the Blaugrana, the Catalan giants are now pursuing the Basque winger. It leaves Marcus Rashford, the ‘cheaper alternative’, on the outside looking in.

Williams, 22, had his agent meet with Barcelona last Friday, and has reportedly agreed terms with them. Barcelona President has Joan Laporta hinted that they would be able to pull off a deal for Williams, and their intention, if they can get their finances in order is to activate his €58m release clause.

Luis Diaz reaction to Williams pursuit

According to MD, Diaz is aware that he is no longer the priority target for Barcelona. He has not given up on signing for Barcelona, and his main claim to be preferred to Williams is his goal threat. He is aware that Liverpool will not let him leave for less than €70-80m though, and that this is a major obstacle.

Marcus Rashford still has faith in move

Yet Rashford still believes that he could still make the move to Barcelona, even if Williams is signed. The Manchester United forward, who recently reached out to reaffirm his commitment to making a move, feels that he could be signed as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski, and his ability to play across the front three could come in handy. He will exhaust all his options to make a switch to Barcelona happen.

President Laporta: "We can sign normally. We are about to make an imminent signing and are working on another." @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/hh6Kwu59TU — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 18, 2025

Is a move for Rashford and Williams realistic?

There is certainly scope for Rashford as an alternative to Lewandowski, but it seems likely this would only occur if it were to be the loan with an option to buy structure that Barcelona prefer. Equally, it might necessitate the exit of Ferran Torres – who by all accounts is keen to stay – before it would make much sense. Torres proved a reliable alternative to Lewandowski last season, and operated as a number nine more often than not.