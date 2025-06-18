Manchester United do not look as if they will get much movement regarding the future of Marcus Rashford until Barcelona’s transfer plans are resolved. The England international, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa, is not part of United’s plans, and is expected to leave again this summer.

That is the plan at Old Trafford at the very least, who hope to secure around €40-45m for Rashford to help fund their rebuild under Rubem Amorim. Villa are willing to sign Rashford, and there has been some suggestion that they could even make cuts around the club to pull off the deal within financial regulations, but Rashford’s priority is Barcelona.

Rashford remains determined to move to Barcelona

Rashford waited until the end of the January transfer window to see if Barcelona would be in a position to make a loan move for him, before eventually joining Aston Villa in the final days of the window. The 27-year-old has made it clear that his preferred destination this summer is again the Catalan giants, and has previously made it clear that he is willing to both wait for a deal to be completed and reduce his wages to make it happen.

Amid all of the talk of Nico Williams potentially moving to Barcelona, Marca say that Rashford has again reached out to Barcelona through his agents to transmit his desire to play for the club.

Complications for Barcelona deal

Rashford is aware that he is third in the pecking order though, behind Williams and Luis Diaz of Liverpool. Whether Barcelona move for him or not likely hinges on their ability to pull off those transfers and/or register them.

Beyond that, Barcelona would also have to negotiate with United. Their intention would be to loan Rashford with an option to buy, while the Red Devils are set on a permanent exit for Rashford. At the very least, he would be a cheaper transfer than either of Williams or Diaz.