Barcelona completed the signing of Joan Garcia on Wednesday, and already, they are working on their second incoming – as has been confirmed by club president Joan Laporta himself.

Despite still suffering with financial problems, Barcelona are hoping to be busy this summer in terms of signings. Garcia is already through the door, and they expect to be able to register him without any problems.

And there is also a belief that this will be the case for their second signing of the summer transfer window, which will be a new left winger. Laporta revealed that a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule is all-but complete, and because of this, concrete efforts are being put into arrival number two.

Joan Laporta gives Barcelona update on second signing

Speaking on Wednesday (via MD), Laporta referred to Garcia’s arrival, and confirmed that plans are already in motion for a second player to join Hansi Flick’s squad.

“We are about to make a signing (Garcia) that will be imminent and another that we are very excited about his incorporation. The fact that we are at 1-1 allows us to sign normally and we will continue in this line.”

Nico Williams is believed to be Barcelona’s priority

Although Laporta refused to name who the second signing could be, it is expected that Nico Williams will be the player that Barcelona try to sign. Personal terms have already been agreed with the Athletic Club winger, who would only arrive in the event of his €58m release clause being activated – this is because Los Leones have no intention of negotiating with any suitors.

It will be very tough for Barcelona to get Williams signed, despite Laporta’s comments. At least one or two significant sales will be needed to free up salary space, but this is far from impossible. As such, there is reason to be hopeful.