Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has confirmed that he is leaving the club after nine years, ahead of a move to Barcelona. The 24-year-old posted a farewell video on his Instagram, and has blocked comments, with fans of Los Pericos unhappy about the fact he will be leaving for their bitter rivals.

Ahead of his post, Garcia also deleted a picture of him kissing the Espanyol badge, from the day when they secured survival at the end of this season. Garcia had posted the picture during speculation that he would move to Barcelona, which many took to be a sign of his commitment to the club.

A decision not taken lightly

Garcia alluded to his upcoming move, saying that “I know this decision won’t be easy for everyone to understand. I’m not asking you to do so.” However he recognised that decision that the call “has been thought through, thinking not only of my career but also of what’s best for the club, my family, and me.”

His speech continued on to thank the staff at the club, his managers and the fans, before referencing a ‘new chapter’.

Barcelona have already deposited Garcia’s €25m release clause at La Liga’s offices, as was confirmed by Espanyol’s owners earlier this week. Including taxes, the cost will be more than €26m, and he is expected to sign a six-year deal with the Blaugrana. They have promised him the number one spot ahead of captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, an issue that is still to be resolved for the Catalan giants. Espanyol have also confirmed his exit, in a cold statement that reads simply.

“Goalkeeper Joan Garcia has paid his release clause – €25m plus IPC – and brings to an end stage as an RCD Espanyol player.”

Joan Garcia’s full farewell speech

The time has come to part ways. Today I have to say goodbye to the club that has been my home since I was 15. During all this time, I have tried to grow every day as a footballer and as a person, always with humility, effort, and the pride of defending the RCD Espanyol goal.

I have given everything I had inside to help the team, to represent this badge with the utmost dedication, and to live up to what it means to wear this shirt. I know this decision won’t be easy for everyone to understand. I’m not asking you to do so. But I do want you to know that it has been a decision that has been thought through, thinking not only of my career but also of what’s best for the club, my family, and me.

It’s not just any goodbye; it’s a period of time that closes with the conviction that everything I’ve experienced has made me better. My heartfelt thanks to all the coaches, teammates, staff, and everyone involved in the club’s day-to-day operations. Especially to Ramonet and everyone who accompanied me at the Josep Manel Casanova residence. Without you, I wouldn’t be who I am today. I’m taking with me much more than football: friendships, values, lessons learned, and indelible memories, like that night of June 23rd that I will never forget.

And, above all, thanks to the fans. From day one, I felt your love, and in the toughest moments, your support was what kept me going. You made me feel part of something so great. I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude, aware that this journey has had its sweet moments and its tough ones, but all of them have made me grow. I’ve defended these colours with everything I had, and that will always be my pride. Now a new challenge begins. I face it with enthusiasm, but also with the utmost respect for everything I’m leaving behind. Thank you for everything, Espanyol. Farewell.