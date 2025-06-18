Real Madrid’s summer has so far been about arrivals this year, with new manager Xabi Alonso followed through the door by defensive signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Los Blancos are also set to bid farewell to veterans Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric, but it is not yet clear whether any of their big names could depart.

This time last month, it looked almost certain that Rodrygo Goes would be exiting the club. The Brazilian did not feature for the final month of the season for Los Blancos, and was reportedly open to an exit. However in recent weeks, since the arrival of Alonso, it appears Rodrygo is leaning towards remaining at the club.

Real Madrid open to offers for Rodrygo

A fresh update on his situation has been given by Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer journalist explains that Real Madrid are yet to hear anything from Rodrygo, and at no point has he expressed a desire to leave. Were he to do so though, Los Blancos would consider offers for him.

Rodrygo is currently focused on the Club World Cup though, and getting back to his best under Alonso, who has said that he ‘knows what happened to him’ at the end of the season. He has spoken positively about Rodrygo in public, and the 24-year-old is building a relationship with his new manager.

Arsenal interest in Rodrygo

The one side that are consistently linked with Rodrygo are Arsenal. Romano explains that they have not made any moves for him, but there is a firm interest in bringing him to the Emirates. There are doubts about the potential cost of a deal, but they are keeping a close eye on the situation to see what happens. One positive for them is that Manchester City and Liverpool are no longer being linked with the Brazilian forward, reducing competition for his signature.

Club World Cup could be decisive

As Rodrygo looks to start afresh under Alonso, the Club World Cup could be decisive. If, as reported, Los Blancos play with two up front and that pairing is Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, then it may be clear that Rodrygo would have to accept a secondary role or leave the club. Alonso’s usage of him will speak louder than any words in press conferences. Charles Watts has explained that a move from the Gunners could depend on whether they are willing to wait and see if Rodrygo is available after the Club World Cup.