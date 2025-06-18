Barcelona set price tag as six European sides are offered defender

Barcelona will need sales in order to sign Nico Williams – that is the line coming not only from Catalonia, but also from La Liga President Javier Tebas. The trouble the Blaugrana have is matching suitors to players that are keen to leave the club.

Near the top of Barcelona’s list of players they are willing or hoping to move on is Danish defender Andreas Christensen. The 29-year-old is coming off the back of an injury-ravaged season, where he did not make an appearance between August and April. In total, Christensen featured just six times for a total of 259 minutes.

Barcelona set Christensen price tag

Sempre Barca report that the Blaugrana are hoping to be able to move Christensen on for around €20-25m this summer. The veteran defender has interest from Saudi Arabia, with Neom SC, Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr all cited as teams willing to part with €20m for him.

Yet Christensen is keen to remain in Europe, and indeed at Barcelona. Juventus, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford and West Ham United have all been offered the chance to sign him. So far it appears that none have made a move.

Complications in sale plan

It does seem likely that Barcelona will struggle to obtain the amount they are targeting. Christensen has just a year left on his deal, and with the decision already made not to offer him a new deal already, they will likely be looking at a reduced price unless Saudi Arabia can convince him of a move. An additional factor is Christensen’s unreliable fitness, which will also hurt his value.

Competition for places at Barcelona

Christensen looked good in the few minutes he featured under Hansi Flick, but there is plenty of competition for places next season. Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia will also be trying to remove Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez from a starting spot next season too.