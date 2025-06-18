Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Nico Williams

All eyes are on Nico Williams again in Barcelona. After wrapping up the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol, the Blaugrana will attempt the signing of Williams. The 22-year-old winger has a €58m release clause, which they assure they can afford, but finding ways of fitting him into their salary limit is a different matter.

Arsenal and Chelsea were the most heavily linked sides with Williams throughout 2025, but they appear to have cooled their interest in the Basque winger. Meanwhile Bayern Munich had also identified Williams as a top target, and held positive initial talks with his camp, but are now on standby after Williams made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona as his first choice.

Barcelona have personal terms agreed with Nico Williams

At any rate, contract negotiations between Williams and Barcelona will not be an issue. Cadena SER say that the terms that had been agreed last year will remain in place should a deal be done this summer. The only alteration could be that his deal is six years in length rather than five. Meanwhile El Chiringuito say that Williams’ salary will be €6-7m net per annum, with bonuses on top of that figure.

Their information is that Barcelona intend to pay Williams’ release clause in the new couple of weeks, and definitely before preseason begins for them, on the 13th of July. Registering him, as mentioned, is another matter.

Athletic Club stance on Williams

Athletic Club are waiting patiently to see how things play out. They are yet to be convinced that Barcelona can pay the release clause and then register Williams, which was the case last season. There has also been some suggestion that if a move to Barcelona does not transpire, then Williams could be open to signing a new deal at Athletic. There are currently two years remaining on his contract, and Los Leones have proposed a wage rise and raising his release clause in recent weeks.