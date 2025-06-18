Atletico Madrid agree personal terms with Liverpool star

Atletico Madrid are eyeing another big summer of transfer business in 2025, and one key piece has edged closer to being completed.

In recent weeks, it has been decided that Atleti are to seek the signing of a new left-back. The performance levels of Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava have not been up to standard over the last 12 months, which is why a new option is wanted by head coach Diego Simeone.

Theo Hernandez was an option that Atleti had explored, but they have since established Andy Robertson as their top target. And the chances of a deal being done for the Scotland international appear to have increased in recent days.

Andy Robertson sets sights on joining Atletico Madrid

As per Diario AS, Robertson has given his approval to Atleti to make the move this summer. As a result, all that remains before a deal can be done is for a fee agreement to take place with Liverpool.

It has been reported that Liverpool want in the region of £5m in order to allow Robertson to leave. The Premier League champions are already in the process of replacing him, with a deal for AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez believed to be at an advanced stage.

Robertson would undoubtedly be a top signing for Atleti, and his profile would be perfect for Simeone. And his personality and winning mentality will only help Los Colchoneros in their bid to close the gap to Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

It remains to be seen whether Robertson does make the move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, but given that Liverpool are not asking for a lot, there are plenty of chances for that to happen over the coming weeks. But for now, club-to-club talks are the next step for all parties.