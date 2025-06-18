Arsenal and Aston Villa interested in bargain for Spain international

Former Manchester City and Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte first admitted that he was not entirely content in Saudi Arabia just six months after his arrival, complaining about the facilities. Last summer, he demonstrated he could still compete at the top level, forming a crucial part of the Spain defence that won Euro 2024. This summer he wants to come back to the top level of the club game.

Laporte has long been linked with a return to European football, and the 31-year-old hinted that he would be interested in a move to Real Madrid both during the summer window and the winter transfer window. Now he is being mentioned as a potential target for Arsenal and Aston Villa. It is thought that Laporte wants to move back to Europe to strengthen his candidacy for Spain’s World Cup squad.

Arsenal and Aston Villa interested in Laporte

According to Caught Offside, Villa and Arsenal are two of the sides that have made their interest known to his agents. However there are a number of clubs also interested, including Napoli, Inter, Olympique Marseille and his first team Athletic Club. So far there have been no offers for him, and Arsenal are likely only to move for him if there is an exit in defence. Meanwhile Villa seem a more realistic prospect.

Al-Nassr open to exit – for the right price

The Saudi Arabian giants are open to a move, but are hoping to get back as much of the €27.5m fee they paid for him. They will listen to offers that arrive, although their price tag in mind is an ambitious €20-25m, and they are hoping to bring in a replacement before a deal happens.

Athletic want Laporte back

Laporte does only have a year left on his deal, which should be a bargaining chip for the sides that do want him. Earlier this month, it was reported that Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde has requested Laporte as their main signing going into the Champions League next season. They hope to get a deal done for around €10-15m.