Trent Alexander-Arnold gives first impressions of Real Madrid – ‘Very different to what I’m used to’

Real Madrid’s new star signing Trent Alexander-Arnold has given his first impressions of the club, after being presented last Thursday. Less than a week after, Alexander-Arnold could make his competitive debut.

The 26-year-old England international only participated in his first training session last Friday, before Los Blancos traveled to the United States the following day. Since, new manager Xabi Alonso has been trying to ready his side for their Club World Cup debut against Al-Hilal on Wednesday evening. The former Liverpool man has arrived in good shape though, and Alonso is set to use him from the start.

First impressions at Real Madrid

During an interview with Real Madrid TV, as carried by Cadena SER, Alexander-Arnold has given his first impressions of life at the White House.

“They have a lot of quality. The ball moves very quickly. Obviously, it’s very different from what I’m used to. They’re stars, but it’s okay. Good to get a feel of the ball, good to feel the heat. So it was a good session, I’m enjoying the change, I’m enjoying being a part of it. It feels really good, and I’m happy to be here.”

Real Madrid squad and their welcome

His new teammates have given Alexander-Arnold a warm welcome. He of course has an existing friendship with Jude Bellingham from the England national team.

“Very good. I can’t say enough about the lads and how they’ve all made me feel welcome and at home. They’ve all put in a lot of effort, spoken to me, made me feel comfortable, if I had any questions at all. Especially with the translations and things, they’ve helped me a lot with everything, so I can’t say enough. Now just excited for the games.”

Xabi Alonso’s methods

There is plenty of intrigue to see how Alonso’s side appraoach their first match on Wednesday. Alexander-Arnold explained that there was plenty of excitement in the camp, amid talk that Alonso has been working his side hard.

“In that sense, we’re all starting from scratch. We’re all very excited. We’re trying to learn and absorb all the information as quickly as possible.”