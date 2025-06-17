Third club emerges as suitor for Barcelona star Fermin Lopez

All of the talk in Barcelona this week is about Nico Williams and a potential move for the Basque winger. However there is far less discussion about potential exits, with many wondering whether a sacrifice might be necessary if Barcelona do want to sign the Athletic Club star. One of the names that continues to emerge as a candidate is Fermin Lopez.

The 22-year-old had an inconsistent start to the season, but by the end of the campaign, was one of Hansi Flick’s best performers. As early back as March though, there were reports that Barcelona would be willing to part with him for around €60m.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea interest in Fermin Lopez

Chelsea were the first European side to be linked to Lopez, but that talk has cooled of late. Earlier this week it was revealed that Bayern Munich had also enquired about his availability. The Bavarian giants were told that Fermin was looking to stay at Barcelona.

Saudi Arabia also interested in Fermin

Now Sport are reporting that Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli are interested in signing him too, and are willing to offer him a ‘dizzying’ contract. They say that Barcelona are open to a deal, but first Al-Ahli must convince Lopez first though. He would resolve a lot of their salary limit issues, and it is also noted that an offer from Chelsea is expected. If Lopez does turn down all approaches, Barcelona will look to sell someone else, with Ronald Araujo another prime candidate, despite his assurances that he will remain. His agents are more open to an exit.

Competition for places

The issue for Fermin is that he will be competiing hard for minutes next season. Gavi and Dani Olmo will also be competing for the same spot next season, while Raphinha could also begin inside more more often if Nico Williams were to arrive.