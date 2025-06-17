Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho set sights on deal for Real Madrid player

Real Madrid will say goodbye to multiple first team players this summer, as Xabi Alonso’s new era kicks into motion. It has already been confirmed that Luka Modric and Jesus Vallejo are leaving, and joining them at the exit door will be Lucas Vazquez.

Lucas played 51 times for Real Madrid during the 2024-25 domestic season, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold having joined from Liverpool, there is no place for him in the first team squad going forward. And because of this, the decision has been taken for his contract not to be renewed beyond the end of the Club World Cup.

Lucas will be a free agent in mid-July, at which point he will start to think seriously about his future. There could be chances to remain in Spain, but he also has options to broaden his horizons with his next move.

Fenerbahce make enquiry to Lucas Vazquez’s representatives

As reported by Yagız Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce have spoken to Lucas’ representatives to gauge the conditions of a possible deal. The Turkish giants see him as an excellent market opportunity, given his experience and winning mentality.

If Lucas were to make the move, he would be working under Jose Mourinho, who was Real Madrid manager from 2010 to 2013. However, the pair never officially worked together, as the veteran full-back only played for Castilla during this period – his first team debut came during the 2015-26 season.

It is unsure at this stage where Lucas wants to continue his career upon leaving Real Madrid. Given his ties to the club, it would be no surprise to see him move out of Spain, which would certainly be a boost for Fenerbahce in their hopes of signing him later this summer.

For now, Lucas will be solely focused on competing at the Club World Cup, where he will be behind Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The time to think about his future will come soon for the 33-year-old.