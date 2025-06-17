The arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager starts a new era for Real Madrid, and also for the vast majority of their players. The opportunity to impress the 43-year-old will be there for those that want it.

And ahead of making his bow as Real Madrid head coach in the Club World Cup opener against Al Hilal, Alonso spoke on a number of his players. As per Diario AS, he discussed Jude Bellingham, whom he sees as an all-action footballer.

“Jude has the ability to cover a lot of the pitch. He has the soul of a midfielder, he likes to participate, but he has the great quality to arrive. The important thing is the starting point. Finding him in the right places is going to help us because he has impressive qualities.”

Alonso also spoke briefly on Rodrygo, whose future at Real Madrid has generated a lot of speculation over the last few weeks.

“I know what had happened in the final stretch, it was not easy for him. He took some time to reset his head and I see him wanting to enjoy and contribute.”

Last week, Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Franco Mastantuono, who will join from River Plate later in the summer. Alonso gave his thoughts on the 17-year-old, whom Los Blancos could face during the Club World Cup.

“We are happy, he has a fantastic present and a brutal future. I was impressed with the conversations we had, because of his ambition and maturity, since things with him don’t happen by chance. In August we will have him and he will be a very important acquisition for the squad.”

Alonso will manager former teammate Luka Modric for only a few weeks ahead of the Croatian’s departure later this summer, and he gave his thoughts on reuniting with the 39-year-old.

“It’s easy with him. We always had a great relationship, friends and now coach-player. I like his relationship with the younger ones, he is a very good influence. We want to enjoy him in these weeks. He’s a player of the era, being able to squeeze him a little more will be a luxury.”

One of the big decisions that Alonso will need to make during this first season as Real Madrid manager will be at right-back/right wing-back, which he also commented on. He also expressed delight at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s start to life at the club following his move from Liverpool.

“It is a privilege to have such top players. Trent is more flexible in positions, but Carva has a lot of personality and competitiveness. The initial impact of Trent has been very good.”

Alonso also opened up on his first meeting with Vinicius Junior, whom he is very excited to work with at Real Madrid.

“In ten seconds I got to know his way of being and relating. He is very passionate and emotional, you have to be close to him. I like that type of player. He has a big heart. How to use him better is what we will be looking for these days.”