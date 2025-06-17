Real Madrid kick off their 2025 Club World Cup against Al Hilal on Wednesday, but they could be without the services of Kylian Mbappe for the match against the Saudi Pro League side.

Mbappe has been suffering with illness in the lead-up to the match in Miami, and he did not train with his Real Madrid teammates on Tuesday. As such, he has been classed as doubtful to face Al Hilal.

But despite this, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso still has hope of Mbappe being available. Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS), he provided an update on the Frenchman, as well as Antonio Rudiger and Eduardo Camavinga.

“Kylian was feeling a little better this morning, but not enough. It’s very hot and it was better that I didn’t train. But we will wait until the last moment. Tomorrow morning we will decide.

“As for the rest… They are looking forward to it, but they are in different phases. Rudiger made a brutal effort this season and I don’t know if he will be called up tomorrow, but he is progressing well and will be the first to return. The rest will need a little more time. Camavinga is also improving quickly, but he needs time.”

Alonso also gave his thoughts on how he sees Mbappe in the way that he wants his Real Madrid side to play.

“He is a dynamic striker, not positional, not in the box. The idea is not to have fixed players. Because Kylian is not a reference nine… but he is a number nine who scores a lot of goals.”

In terms of the match against Al Hilal, Alonso made it clear what he expects of his side.

“We have to prepare for the game in the best possible way. They will be a tough opponent, without a doubt. But it’s time to focus on ourselves. They haven’t made their debut with Simone Inzaghi yet, so we don’t know how they will play.

“(We must show) hunger to win, to compete, to want to play well. We have to mix a lot of things, but that self-love, that feeling of team, that defending the badge… The team already has it, but we have to work on it. We must be a team.”