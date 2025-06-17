While both were repeatedly linked with others in recent months, it appears that Nico Williams and Barcelona could be the transfer saga of the summer for a second year running. Williams’ agent Felix Tainta met with Barcelona Director of Football Deco on Friday, which seems to have swung the matter in a different direction.

Williams has been linked to Chelsea and Arsenal in recent months, but Bayern Munich were the strongest side to make a move for him in recent weeks, and have held talks with his camp. However Tainta informed Barcelona that Williams was desperate for a move to Barcelona, and that has led to a change of plans.

Luis Diaz – Barcelona’s top priority until this week

Of course Barcelona have been flirting with Liverpool winger Luis Diaz for months, and he has been cited as their top priority for some time by various outlets. Yet Barcelona’s reported limit of €60m, combined with Liverpool’s asking price of €80-85m always made a negotiation difficult.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7 🚨 ❌ "El LIVERPOOL NO quiere NEGOCIAR con el BARÇA por LUIS DÍAZ". "No están contentos con otras operaciones con el club". pic.twitter.com/2pirwLlcx7 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 16, 2025

In addition, El Chiringuito now add that Liverpool do not want to negotiate with Barcelona. They say that the Reds are not happy with previous deals done with Barcelona, and are not keen on doing business with them, suggesting that the Blaugrana may have missed payment dates. Thus it could be the case that Barcelona no longer see Diaz as a viable option.

Joan Laporta’s Nico Williams U-turn

However the major shift comes from Barcelona President Joan Laporta. He was reluctant to pursue Williams for a second time, but multiple sources including Cadena Cope now say that Laporta has been swayed to change his mind, one of the crucial factors being that Williams is desperate to join Barcelona, and has made no demands regarding a move, where previously he wanted guarantees about his registration.

Other factors are that Williams would be welcomed by the dressing room, and manager Hansi Flick is keen on the signing too, albeit he was also on board with signing Diaz. Some of Barcelona’s players have also transmitted Williams’ desire to sign for the club to Laporta directly, with the 22-year-old holding a well-documented frienship with Lamine Yamal.

Finances and Diaz

Diaz remains a candidate for Barcelona, but they are now studying the financial viability of signing Williams. RAC1 say that the Catalan giants believe they have the capacity to do so, but others have previously stated that a major sale may be required, or potentially a deal to pay Athletic Club in instalments. Williams has a €58m release clause that must be paid in one go.