Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are to follow in the footsteps of primary rivals in the Premier League Manchester City by looking to build a football empire. The City Football Group has expanded around the world with franchises in the United States, Australia, France, Italy, and in Spain, Girona. The next step for FSG will be a move in SPain.

FSG already own various sports franchises in the USA, including the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Penguins and RFK Racing in Nascar, but will look to purchase another football club soon. Already FSG have looked at investing in Real Valladolid, Elche, Levante, Espanyol and Girondins de Bordeaux in France.

Failed move for Malaga

They have already looked to invest in Malaga, which was their original choice to buy a club in Spain. That effort failed though, after Qatar Sports Investment won the race to invest in Malaga. QSI are also the majority shareholders in Paris Saint-Germain.

Getafe now in pole position

Now according to Marca, Getafe are the preferred choice for the Liverpool owners. They have already carried out viability studies, and the fact that Getafe are an established club in La Liga, with facilities being renovated in the capital Madrid, and have a record of developing and selling players, are the key reasons for their attraction to Los Azulones.

Angel Torres ownership

One of the uncertain aspects of FSG’s potential bid is the presence of majority shareholder and President Angel Torres. He will likely be there for at least two more years, which could be too long for the Reds, but he is looking to sell.

“I’ve given my word to my family. The day the construction is finished and the stadium is inaugurated, I’ll leave. I’ll first try to find a replacement so I can leave it in good hands. I’m not going to leave it to just anyone; it’ll cost me,” he told the Madrid-based daily.

Getafe are attempting to renovate their Coliseum stadium, which includes putting a roof around the stadium, where currently only one stand does.