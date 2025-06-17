Real Madrid will make their bow in the Club World Cup on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST, in a match full of unknowns for Los Blancos. The latest is star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is a late doubt for the game.

The French superstar missed Real Madrid’s final training session ahead of their game against Al-Hilal, as reported by Diario AS. The 26-year-old forward trained as normal on Monday, but by the time he got to the hotel, was feeling under the weather. Real Madrid’s medical staff established that he had a fever, and Mbappe was absent from their final training session before their first game in Miami. They say he is not ruled out from the match, but he is regarded as a ‘serious doubt’.

Xabi Alonso’s first match in charge

Mbappe was due to lead the line in Xabi Alonso’s managerial debut too, but a decision will be made on Wednesday during the day depending on how he feels. The idea was for Mbappe to start up front with Vinicius Junior, but now he will be forced to consider other alternatives, with Endrick Felipe also injured. Rodrygo Goes or Gonzalo Garcia Torres from Real Madrid Castilla are the most natural alternatives for the supposed 4-4-2 that Alonso was looking to use.

Trent Alexander-Arnold set for debut

It is not exactly clear whether Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will be fit to return to action after lengthy absences for the latter two, and over a month out for the German too. What does seem certain is that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen will be handed their competitive debuts in the back four. Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia are the favourites to accompany them. Alonso will be hoping for a positive start as he sets out his stall.