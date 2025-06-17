Candidate for €65m sale has key backer at Barcelona

Barcelona are being heavily linked with a move for Nico Williams for a second summer running, and while doubts about their capacity to register players continue, it does seem they are set on a major investment in the final third. However many believe that this will require at least one major sale in order to pull of a big signing.

One of the candidates for an exit is Fermin Lopez, who is consistently being linked with other teams, while Ronald Araujo is another that has been cited as a potential departure. He was close to leaving in January of 2024 before Xavi Hernandez intervened, and again in January of 2025, before Director of Football Deco handed him a new deal.

Breaking: Barcelona believe they have enough financial resources to pay Nico Williams' release clause. @FCBRAC1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 16, 2025

€65m release clause in current deal

It was Juventus who were linked with Araujo this year, and they tested the waters with a €35m offer. That was rejected, and Araujo ended up signing a new contract until 2031, but it does provide an exit route for the Uruguayan. For the first 15 days of July, Araujo has a €65m release clause. As per Diario AS, Araujo’s agents are keen on a move for their client, while he has remained more set on continuing at Barcelona. His €15m gross annual salary also makes him one of the best paid in the squad though.

Araujo has key backer at Barcelona

With Araujo currently not in Hansi Flick’s starting team, he and Andreas Christensen are prime candidates to leave. The German manager is supposedly staying out of the matter, as per AS, but in Deco, Araujo does have an advocate. The Brazilian-Portuguese is keen to hold onto Araujo, and believes he has qualities the other defenders in the side do not, hence Christensen is the preferred exit. The Danish defender only has a year left on his deal, and is keen to remain at the club after a season missed almost entirely due to injury.