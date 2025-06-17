Sevilla planning summer move for Barcelona star with uncertain future

Barcelona are projected to move on several first team players during the summer transfer window in order to ease their financial woes, and someone that will be made available is Pablo Torre.

Torre has had a difficult time of things over the last three years. He has generally struggled for playing time since moving from Racing Santander to Barcelona, and that included a disappointing loan spell at Girona. There had been some hope for him last season, but ultimately, he struggled for prominence – especially in 2025.

Torre publicly revealed his frustration at a lack of opportunities at Barcelona, and as such, it is taken for granted that he will depart during the summer transfer window. The La Liga champions are hoping to agree a new deal with him, but he will still move on even if that happens.

Sevilla set sights on Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre

Torre, who would prefer to leave Barcelona on a permanent basis, has attracted interest from a number of clubs in recent weeks, and according to MD, one of them is Sevilla. Antonio Cordon, their new sporting director, has the 22-year-old midfielder on his list of transfer targets for Los Nervionenses’ first team squad.

Sevilla like Torre a lot, and he would be a player that fits into the new era that Cordon is hoping to lead. But a move is not planned for a little while yet, as the Andalusians are waiting for his involvement in the U21 European Championship to come to an end before they decide on whether to make an approach.

Sevilla would be a good destination for Torre, who needs to start playing regularly in order to deliver on the potential that he has promised for a few years. For now, it remains to be seen whether a deal is sought by Los Nervionenses.