Barcelona hope to generate funds this summer in order to bankroll the signing of a new left winger, and they intend to do so by selling players. A number of candidates have emerged in recent weeks, and among them is Pau Victor.

Victor joined Barcelona last summer from Catalan rivals Girona. He was not expected to feature much for the first team, but in the end, he played 29 times across all competitions, scoring twice (both in La Liga, vs Osasuna and Mallorca).

He struggled for prominence during the second half of the season, and during this period, it was reported that he was seeking a summer exit in order to play more regularly during the 2025-26 campaign. And on the back of this, a significant number of suitors have emerged, particularly in Spain.

Barcelona set Pau Victor asking price at €20m

But those hoping to sign him on a permanent basis could be put off by Barcelona’s asking price. As reported by The Athletic, the Catalans want €20m for the 23-year-old, who was signed for around €3m less than 12 months ago.

Barcelona are not actively looking to sell Victor, who has impressed Hansi Flick and his coaching staff with the attitude he displayed last season despite a lack of regular playing time. A loan move is more of a consideration, given that those within Can Barca would welcome the chance for the player to play more frequently.

It will be interesting to see how Victor’s situation plays out over the summer. Given that a new attacker is wanted, his chances of playing time will inevitably drop next season, which makes it very likely that he will leave before the end of the transfer window. A sale would benefit Barcelona, although it is no surprise that they would prefer a loan agreement.