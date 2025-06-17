Barcelona have quite publicly, for a second time, made Nico Williams their primary transfer target for this summer. However, as was the case the first time round, Barcelona will need to make the numbers work out before they can make a move.

Last summer Barcelona ended up moving for Dani Olmo on the back of Williams’ indecisiveness over a move. The Basque winger wanted guarantees over his registration, and this time he has not made that an issue, part of the reason President Joan Laporta has been persuaded to attempt the signing a second time. Nevertheless, their salary limit could still be an issue.

Athletic Club send warning to Barcelona

One of the obstacles to signing Williams is that Barcelona would be required to deposit his entire €58m release clause in one go, which is more difficult than paying in instalments. Previously it had been reported that the Blaugrana had asked Williams to intervene on their behalf, and try to negotiate Athletic away from that stance. MD say that Athletic have warned Barcelona that they will not negotiate his release clause.

Javier Tebas on Barcelona registrations

La Liga President Javier Tebas has also weighed in on Barcelona’s transfer activity again. Tebas was optimistic that Barcelona would be able to register Joan Garcia after paying his €25m release clause, as he told the same outlet.

“It’s one thing to make Joan Garcia’s signing official, and another to register him. They have to make moves and see which players they’re going to decide on… I hear so much… I don’t even know what’s true anymore of what’s being written. Barcelona isn’t under the 1:1 rule. I think they announced the other day that they’d paid Joan Garcia’s buyout clause, but I don’t know if they’ve done it yet; I don’t really understand much… Barca has to do things to be able to register him, not many, but they have to do things, and they already know what they are. I’m not going to say them, but we haven’t even set dates yet, so we’ll see…”

Nico Williams has managed to 'reconquer' President Laporta after his gesture to initiate contacts. The President is now very eager to sign him, although it will take time. @martinezferran — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 16, 2025

He was more sceptical about the idea of Barcelona being able to register Williams.

“I don’t know, but in the end you hear so many: Williams, the other one, the one on the flyer… First, whatever has to be registered must happen, which I don’t know. But they don’t yet meet the requirements to sign freely; they can’t sign yet under the 1:1 rule. If they want Nico, they’ll have to sell and adjust their accounts a lot.”