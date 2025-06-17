When will Barcelona announce the signing of Joan Garcia?

Barcelona will make Espanyol’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Joan Garcia their first signing of the summer transfer window, with a deal having been effectively sewn up in the last few days. The La Liga champions have already paid his €25m release clause, and personal terms are also completed.

Garcia was one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga last season, and his performances single-handedly won points for Espanyol, who narrowly avoided relegation. And this came to Barcelona’s attention, which is why there has been such a desire to push through his signing despite their well-documented financial problems.

The likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Manchester United were all linked with Garcia, but he only wanted Barcelona. And as such, a deal was done. But at this stage, nothing has been made official despite an agreement being total.

Joan Garcia confirmed as Barcelona player in next 24 hours

But that will soon change, with Sport reporting that Barcelona will announce Garcia’s arrival on Wednesday. The player has been on vacation, which he only returned from on Tuesday – and this is why nothing has been announced yet. But the idea is for official confirmation to come in the next 24 hours.

Barcelona are planning to unveil Garcia on Thursday

A bureaucratic procedure has also caused delays, but things have been cleared up now. And following the announcement on Wednesday, Garcia is expected to be unveiled by Barcelona on Thursday, at which point he will have the opportunity to address his new supporters for the first time.

And once this is concluded, Garcia will be able to resume his vacation period, which will be active until Barcelona return for pre-season on the 13th of July. His first opportunity to wear the club’s colours will be later that month when Hansi Flick’s squad travel to Asia for their tour of Japan and South Korea – the first match is against Vissel Kobe on the 27th.