Atletico Madrid add Arsenal man to shortlist of options

Atletico Madrid are looking to address left-back as one of their priorities this summer. With Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras, their first option for the position, pushing for a move to rivals Real Madrid, Los Colchoneros are looking to England for alternatives.

A number of names have been linked with Atletico, with Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson supposedly atop their shortlist. In recent days Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne have also been cited as potential options at the position.

Atletico Madrid interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko

The latest name that Atletico are looking at as an option is Arsenal man Oleksandr Zinchenko report Caught Offside. The Ukraine star looks to be surplus to requirements these days for Mikel Arteta, and Arsenal are willing to part with him for a fee around €15m. Zinchenko’s camp have held ‘positive’ initial conversations with Atletico, although there has been no contact between Los Rojiblancos and Arsenal as of yet.

AC Milan could rival Atletico for Zinchenko

However Zinchenko has attracted interest from elsewhere in Europe though. AC Milan are interested in Zinchenko too, but they may have to resolve the future of Theo Hernandez first before a move is made – the French international was of course linked to Atletico as well last week, but it seems they will go in a different direction. If Atletico do pursue Zinchenko, that could give them a headstart.

Does Zinchenko fit Atletico Madrid?

The 28-.year-old is vastly experienced at international level with Ukraine, having earned 74 caps, and has played at the top level for Manchester City and Arsenal over much of the last decade. There is little doubt he has fallen out of favour in London though, playing just 789 minutes this season. Diego Simeone does generally like his defenders to be solid without the ball first and forward-thinking second, and in that regard Zinchenko wouldn’t be the most obvious fit. On the other hand, if Simeone does use wing-backs next season, Zinchenko could be an interesting option.