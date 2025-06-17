Arsenal and Chelsea cooling interest in €60m attacking wizard

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has seemingly made it clear that he wants to join Barcelona this summer, and while that may increase the chances of the Blaugrana moving for him, it could impact his other options. Williams has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, but that interest appears to have cooled off.

After a meeting on Friday between agent Felix Tainta and Barcelona Director of Football Deco, the Blaugrana decided to renew their interest in the 22-year-old winger. It seems that Barcelona, who have been stymied by Liverpool in their attempts to sign Luis Diaz, were told that Williams was willing to make a move happen, and have thus decided to attempt one. Meanwhile other teams who have shown interest in the Athletic winger have been informed that he will be prioritising a move to Barcelona.

Chelsea and Arsenal cool interest in Williams

According to The Athletic, Arsenal and Chelsea have decided to ease their interest in Williams and consider other options. Mikel Arteta was seemingly keen on Williams, but the combination his preferences, and the high cost of a deal (€58m release clause and a high salary) have put them off. The Gunners remain interested in Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes, although there are cost concerns with that idea too. Meanwhile Chelsea have made an attempt to sign Jamie Gittens in recent weeks.

Bayern Munich stance

Even before Barcelona’s involvement, Bayern Munich were the side that had made the strongest moves for him. They have held talks with Williams camp, and presented a first contract offer to him. They remain on standby if Barcelona cannot complete the deal, with Williams one of their two top priorities out wide alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola.