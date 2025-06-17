Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has confirmed that Saudi Arabia have held talks with Vinicius Junior over a move to the Middle East. The Real Madrid superstar is widely expected to sign a contract extension with Los Blancos this summer.

Vinicius’ current deal expires in 2027, and already last summer, there was talk of a new contract for the 24-year-old. Real Madrid were keen to extend his deal, but Vinicius delayed talks, while reportedly holding talks with Saudi Arabia over a potential move, with figures such as a €1b contract and a €300-400m fee being thrown around. Yet in March, Vinicius seemingly agreed to a deal to extend his Real Madrid deal. That is despite leaks from his own camp that a deal is not done.

Al-Hilal CEO on Saudi Arabia transfer strategy

Speaking to Cadena SER, Calzada explained that Saudi Arabia feel capable of pulling off any signing currently. “We’re going all out because we know we have the tools to convince anyone, not just money,” Calzada remarked. However he did admit that there were plenty of rumours that do not have much behind them, and agents are often keen to cite Saudi interest as a way of improving their negotiating position.

Saudi Arabia have held talks with Vinicius

Calzada went on to confirm that the CEO of the league has held negotiations with some teams, and that it would not surprise him if Vinicius did arrive in the Saudi Pro League. However in terms of Al-Hilal as a club, Calzada said that there was ‘nothing’ with Vinicius currently. Calzada went on to espouse the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo in convincing players to go to Saudi Arabia, while describing Neymar Junior’s spell at Al-Hilal as ‘unfortunate’, but not a move that they regretted. That is despite a reported cost of €302m to Saudi Arabia for his 18-month spell, in which he played just seven matches.