Valencia star Javi Guerra is facing another uncertain summer, as Europe’s top sides examine a move for him once again. The 22-year-old midfielder is currently in action at the under-21 Euros with Spain, but already clubs are making moves for him.

Guerra has caught the eye of top sides since his breakthrough into the first team under Ruben Baraja, and was on the verge of a move to Atletico Madrid last summer. A deal was agreed, and Guerra was on a train to Madrid, when Los Rojiblancos decided to sign Conor Gallagher instead. However they have maintained their interest in him, as he is a favourite of Director of Football Carlos Bucero, but they are first moving for Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso.

Real Madrid interest in Guerra

Initially, Newcastle United and Manchester United were the two giants that showed the strongest interest in Guerra. However that interest cooled, before Guerra found his form again this season under Carlos Corberan. Early in May though, it was reported that Real Madrid had Guerra on their shortlist for a potential addition this summer.

AC Milan make bid

However the first team to make a move this summer are AC Milan. With Tijjani Reijnders and Yunus Musah on their way out, Football Italia quote a report from Sky Sports Italia, who say that the Rossoneri have made a €16m bid for Guerra with another €4m available in variables. Guerra currently has two years left on his new deal – in an update since, it is said that Valencia have rejected the offer.

🚨🇺🇸 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid and Real Betis are not too far apart for Johnny Cardoso, and there is optimism within Betis about the deal. They are working on a new approach this week, hoping it will be the final one.@ManoloNietoM pic.twitter.com/qjKxCQFDnD — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 17, 2025

Guerra on his future

Speaking to Cadena Cope over the weekend, Guerra did affirm his commitment to Valencia. Los Che do have a habit of selling on their young talent though, as evidenced by the exit of Giorgi Mamardashvili, agreed with Liverpool last summer.

“I’m from Valencia and I’m a fan of Valencia, and there’s no better place to pursue a career. It’s true that the club is going through a period that isn’t one of its best financially in history, but I’ve always said I’m going to work hand in hand with the club, and my desire is to be at Valencia.”