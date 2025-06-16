Xabi Alonso drops Al Hilal line up hint in brutal training session

The Xabi Alonso era at Real Madrid kicks off on June 18 in Miami as Los Blancos get their FIFA World Cup campaign underway.

On the back of a frustrating regular season, the club made the call to dispense with Carlo Ancelotti, as Alonso landed as his immediate replacement.

A three-year contract shows the faith the club have in the former Bayer Leverkusen coach as he looks to put his stamp on the squad.

The June international break meant a limited window of time to work with his new players and Alonso has set up a training boot camp in Florida ahead of facing Al Hilal.

Xabi Alonso’s brutal training message to Real Madrid stars

The Basque tactician is known for his ruthless physical training and a desire to mirror some aspects of his Leverkusen XI will require players to be in peak shape.

Running and pressing is a non-negotiable for Alonso as observed by on-the-ground journalist Javier Herraez.

“Whoever doesn’t run and make an effort will not play, it’s as simple as that with Alonso,” as per SER, via Mundo Deportivo.

“[For the attackers] they’re going to have to put pressure on the opposition centre backs all the time to stay in his team.”

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal team news

Alonso is keeping his cards close to his chest over his starting line up plans against the Saudi Pro League side.

However, as per Herraez, two calls have already been confirmed with new singings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold both in line for debut starts.

Trent will line up at right-back in a four-man defensive unit, with Huijsen centrally alongside Antonio Rudiger, and Fran Garcia at left-back.

Ferland Mendy has remained in Madrid to continue treatment on a long-standing injury issue with Los Blancos still in the hunt for Alvaro Carreras their new left-back.