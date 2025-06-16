Sevilla announce new manager on three-year deal

Several weeks after the exit of interim coach Joaquin Caparros, Sevilla have announced that Argentine Matias Almeyda will take over as their new manager. The 51-year-old will take over on a three-year deal, and he becomes their seventh manager in the past two years.

Los Nervionenses were heavily linked with former Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil, but after new Sporting Director Antonio Cordon was installed talks collapsed at the last-minute. Shortly after, Almeyda began conversations with Sevilla, and is supposedly backed by Cordon as his preferred option.

El tablero está preparado. 🇦🇷👋 pic.twitter.com/ip7kXUi6FH — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) June 16, 2025

Almeyda’s experience

Almeyda, who had a long playing career spanning nearly two decades, spent time at Sevilla as a player. Moving from River Plate, the playmaking midfielder signed in Andalusia in 1996 for €7.5m before moving onto Lazio the following summer for €6.5m.

He began his coaching career at River too, in 2011. He would spend just over a year there, before roles at Banfield, Chivas Guadalajara, San Jose Earthquakes and most recently AEK Athens. His last three spells have all last three years, a stability Sevilla would be delighted with. During his 14-year coaching career he has won nine trophies, including a Greek League, the Greek Cup, the Concacaf Champions League, a Mexican Clausura and two leagues in Argentina.

Alguacil heading to Saudi Arabia?

Meanwhile Alguacil appears to be on his way to the Middle East. Matteo Moretto reports that he is set to accept a lucrative two-year contract with Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia. The two sides have an agreement in principle on a deal.

Acuerdo verbal entre Al-Shabab y Imanol Alguacil por un contrato de dos años. Ahora las partes intercambiarán documentos. https://t.co/4nSInKXuDy — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 16, 2025

Tough job ahead at Sevilla

Sevilla finished just one point above the relegation zone this year, the latest step in their downward trajectory since the exit of Jose Luis Mendilibar. They are also set to field offers for the likes of Dodi Lukebakio and Loic Bade, but Sevillistas will be grateful that they now have both sporting director and manager installed, albeit not before time.