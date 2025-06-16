Real Madrid reach agreement for long-term renewal with 25-year-old playmaker

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 25: Brahim Diaz of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 25, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have plenty of question marks over how they will play in the final third next season, but there is no doubt that Brahim Diaz is a part of their plans. The 25-year-old playmaker is set to be handed a new long-term deal by Los Blancos.

The Morocco international has carved a role at the Santiago Bernabeu over the last two or three seasons, albeit a secondary one, and was an important player for Carlo Ancelotti during his second spell. The club and new coach Xabi Alonso clearly believe he will continue to have one, with Diario AS reporting that negotiations are advanced to hand him a new deal until 2031. They say that Brahim’s style of play fits with Alonso’s idea, and the Basque manager has let him know.

Brahim deal already agreed?

Some the deal has already been agreed, with Marca saying that it will be made official shortly. Brahim was keen to stay at the club, and with his previous contract running until 2027, Los Blancos were no doubt keen to avoid a potential adverse market situation by letting his deal run down further.

It has been a mixed season for Brahim, who scored six goals and gave seven assists in his 51 appearances, but did average a goal contribution every 168 minutes. He featured largely as an impact substitute or rotational option, but did score a crucial Champions League winner against Atletico Madrid, before fading a little towards the end of the season.

Competition arriving this summer

Often Brahim would feature on the right of a front three, but competition for that spot is on the rise. In addition to Rodrygo Goes potentially being used there, Franco Mastantuono has been signed. A left-footed playmaker who comes in from the right, Mastantuono and Brahim provide similar qualities in terms of the areas they use and functions they carry out.