Atletico Madrid are reportedly prioritising a new left back in the Spanish capital ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

With Diego Simeone looking to bring in an experienced figure to bolster his backline, Liverpool star Andy Robertson has emerged as his rumoured No.1 option.

A move for the Scotland international has rapidly emerged with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano breaking the story.

Simeone openly stated his interest in bringing in a fresh face at left back/left wing after Atletico Madrid’s Club World Cup opening 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Javi Galan and Samuel Lino struggled against Luis Enrique’s UEFA Champions League winners and that may be the final straw for Simeone.

Luring Robertson away from Anfield will not be easy as Arne Slot still wants to retain the experienced 31-year-old.

Atletico Madrid learn Andy Robertson transfer fee

The initial rumours from Madrid claimed Simeone wants a free transfer to reunite Robertson with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital.

Robertson is interested in making the move with Slot looking at other options as his future left-back.

The former Hull City defender is a hugely popular figure at Anfield, but Milos Kerkez is reportedly closing in on a move to Merseyside, and that could impact Robertson’s status.

Liverpool secured a £10m transfer fee from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold as his departure was brought forward by a month.

Their Madrid rivals are in a similar situation – in looking for a bargain – but Robertson still has a year left on his contract.

Reports from The Times journalist Paul Joyce claim Liverpool want at least £5m to let Robertson go this summer and former Barcelona defender Lucas Digne is also being considered.

Digne, who is also 31, is also out of contract at Aston Villa next summer and could be tempted by a UEFA Champions League challenge back in Spain after Unai Emery’s team missed out on qualification.