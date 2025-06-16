Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona exit not close despite Galatasaray links

Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been closely linked with a move to Turkiye in recent days, but the word from Spain suggests that the Germany number one is not close to a move. The 33-year-old is in a tricky position after Barcelona activated the release clause of Joan Garcia, coming off a fine season for Espanyol.

Ter Stegen is reportedly angry with Barcelona, who have supposedly offered Garcia the number one spot in order to convince him of a move. On the other hand, nobody from Barcelona has spoken with him about his role at the club next season. The season ended with most expecting ter Stegen to return next year as the starting goalkeeper after a year ravaged by injuries.

Galatasaray links to ter Stegen

On Sunday it was reported in Turkiye that interest from Galatasaray had advanced, and the Turkish giants had agreed personal terms with Germany’s number one on a €5m per year deal. Sport say that a representative from ter Stegen’s agency did travel to Istanbul to hear out an offer, but that it did not convince ter Stegen, and he has subsequently rejected it.

This is corroborated by MD, who carry a report from Kazani de Radyospor, adding that Galatasaray are determined not to pay a transfer fee for ter Stegen if they can convince him. Meanwhile Marca are altogether more decisive, saying ter Stegen still has no plans to leave Barcelona, and intends to compete with Garcia for the number one spot.

Their information is that ter Stegen is not listening to offers, and nor will he entertain playing a game of leaks with Barcelona in the media.

Leaks about ter Stegen

It is certainly notable that since Barcelona decided to move for Garcia – and move on from ter Stegen – reports have appeared in the same outlets about his annual salary of around €10m per season. In addition, questions over his character have also been raised in the dressing room.