Man United offer Real Betis shock Antony ownership deal

Antony could still have a future at Real Betis in the 2025/26 season via a bizarre agreement with Manchester United.

Despite the frustration of losing out to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final, Real Betis still secured sixth spot in La Liga, and a place in next season’s Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini will have a bolstered transfer budget to work with but an outright offer for Antony is viewed as too expensive.

The Brazil international impressed as part of a loan move away from United at the start of 2025 as the 25-year-old scored nine goals at Real Betis.

United remain determined to sell him this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to cut his wage bill at Old Trafford.

Antony transfer latest as United open Real Betis talks

United are confident of bringing in a major fee for the former Ajax winger with Atletico Madrid and Juventus reportedly interested in a potential deal if Real Betis cannot keep him.

Former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is rumoured to be keen on a possible reunion at Bayer Leverkusen but Antony prefers to remain in Spain.

United are aware they will need to take a financial loss over a sale – with a current asking price of €35m – which Real Betis cannot afford.

How can Real Betis resign Antony?

One option put forward by United, as per reports from ABC Sports, with all parties keen to see him back to Andalucia.

A shared ownership deal could be brokered, following talks in the UK this week, with Antony returning on loan next season and joining permanently in 2026.

That would not be a direct purchase, but the acquisition of a percentage, with the requirement to buy more stakes in his rights in the following seasons.

There could also be a sell-on fee inserted for United if Real Betis agree to a €20m payment.