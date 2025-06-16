Atletico Madrid’s transfer push for Liverpool star Andy Robertson could be decided before their return from the FIFA Club World Cup.

A bold move for the Scotland international has rapidly emerged with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano breaking the story.

The link is real with Diego Simeone openly stating his concern over his current left-sided options after Atletico Madrid’s Club World Cup opening 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Javi Galan and Samuel Lino were both substituted against Luis Enrique’s UEFA Champions League winners and a fresh face could be needed.

However, prising Robertson away from Anfield will not be easy, particularly as Simeone is looking for a bargain on the 31-year-old.

Atletico Madrid want to sign Andy Robertson for free

The initial rumours from Madrid indicated Simeone wanted a free transfer to reunite Robertson with his pal Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital.

Robertson is very interested in making the move with doubts over his future at Anfield under Arne Slot after a mixed 2024/25 campaign.

His experience proved vital to Liverpool in their title run-in, but MIlos Kerkez is reportedly closing in on a move to Merseyside, and that could reduce Robertson’s role.

With a year left on his contract, Simeone was hoping to reach a deal to settle his final salary year, and broker a free exit this summer.

Liverpool update Robertson asking price to Atletico Madrid

Liverpool infamously secured a £10m transfer fee from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold as his departure was brought forward by a month.

Los Blancos had been working on a free transfer when his contract expired in June, but Liverpool demanded a fee to release him for the Club World Cup.

Robertson’s importance in Slot’s overall strategy means the Dutch coach will fight to keep him but the lure of Madrid is strong.

Reports from The Times journalist Paul Joyce claim Liverpool want at least £5m to let the former Hull City man go this summer in what could the end of an era for the English champions.