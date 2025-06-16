Four people have been convicted of hate crimes and threats against Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, following an infamous incident in 2023 ahead of Madrid derby. The members of the organisation have been linked to Atletico Madrid ultra group Frente Atletico.

It was ahead of a derby clash between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in 2023 in the Copa del Rey, when the night before the game a blow-up doll wearing a Vinicius shirt was hung from a bridge on one of the Spanish capital’s main motorways. It was also in the vicinity of the Valdebebas training ground, increasing the chance of the Brazilian and his teammates seeing the effigy. Accompanying the effigy was a large banner saying ‘Madrid hates Real’.

Four sentenced in connection with incident

After two years of investigation and court proceedings, four people have been convicted of hate crimes and making threats, as per Diario AS. One has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for the hate crime of racism, and a further seven months for making threats. They received a heavier sentence as a result of having publicised the act on social media.

The other three convicted of the incident received seven months in prison for hate crimes, and seven months for threats. They have also received fines between €720 and €1,084.

Increased conviction rate in Spanish football

La Liga were the first to pursue the case in court, and until last year, Spanish football had never seen a jail sentence handed out due to hate crimes. However with the torrent of abuse Vinicius has received, there has been an effort, whether sufficient or not, to step up measures against racial persecution. There have now been several convictions handed out though, this the most harsh of the punishments given out. Nevertheless it remains an all too common issue in Spanish football.