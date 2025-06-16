Eder Militao’s trainer offers mixed update on injury return date

Real Madrid fans are hopeful Eder Militao will be fit to play some part in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

The Brazil international was included in Xabi Alonso’s travelling squad to the USA and his rehabilitation remains on track.

All parties have remained cautious over when the 27-year-old will be ready for a full return due to the severity of the injury and the length of his absence.

Militao has been sidelined since November after suffering the second ACL injury of his career.

The former Porto defender tore his ACL in the opening game of the 2023/24 season and missed the remaining nine months of the campaign.

Frustration struck again in the opening months of 2024/25, but his recovery has been shorter, with less damage this time.

Will Militao play at the Club World Cup?

Alonso’s call to include him in the travelling squad was more than just a gesture, Militao is training fully with the squad, and working to a return.

The temptation to give him some game time will be balanced against the long-term impact, but Alonso is open to the idea, if the club’s medics offer the green light.

The arrival of Dean Huijsen has put more pressure on his position, alongside a contract extension for Raul Asencio, as the pair battle with Militao to partner Antonio Rudiger.

Mixed messages on Militao’s comeback

Ahead of Real Madrid’s tournament opener against Al Hilal on June 18, Militao’s personal trainer Romario Queiroz spoke to Diario AS, and offered a mixed update on his comeback.

“I was in Madrid on the day of the injury, and the first 24 hours were very difficult. But, Eder surprised me with how he dealt with the second injury.

“The next day he told me: ‘I’ve been through this before, I know how to handle it. Let’s get to work!

“We can’t skip stages to speed up the process. We have to proceed progressively. It’s possible he’ll return to the level he’s already shown in a Real Madrid shirt.

“However, with such a high demand for matches and less recovery time, the trend is for more injuries, as was the case with Eder.”