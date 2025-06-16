Benfica double down on transfer message to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are still no closer to agreeing a transfer deal for Alvaro Carreras after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso has will not make any moves during the USA tournament as he looks to focus solely on winning a title in North America.

Alonso has already secured deals for Premier League duo Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a combined total of around £60m with the pair now in his squad.

Alongside the acquisitions of Huijsen and Trent, the former midfielder is working to land a third defensive target, despite Benfica adding Carreras to their own USA-based squad.

Real Madrid remain confident on Carreras transfer

Real Madrid had previously hoped to complete a transfer for around €40m, but previous reports from Marca have indicated they will need to pay his full €50m release clause to secure an exit from Lisbon.

Benfica’s decision to include him for the competition is a power play from the Portuguese giants but Real Madrid will try again in July.

Rui Costa and Lage fire back at Real Madrid

Club president – and legendary former playmaker Rui Costa – offered an update on the situation and rejected rumours of a deal being wrapped up.

“Carreras is going to play the Club World Cup with us and he’s a Benfica player. We haven’t reached any agreement with Real Madrid for him,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“There were proposals that weren’t to our liking, in Alvaro’s case, and for other players.”

Costa’s comments have now been backed up by Benfica head coach Bruno Lage who claimed an agreement is no further advanced despite the rumours.

“First, there has to be a proposal that Benfica agrees to. Regardless of the player, an agreement is needed,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“With his level of performance, Alvaro can play for any team in the world

“In the last 10 or 15 years, any player who has left Benfica, whether Portuguese or foreign, has had the ability to make a name for himself at different clubs.”