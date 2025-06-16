Bayern Munich approach Barcelona star over summer move

Barcelona will likely have to make a large sale this summer if they want to fund a move for one of their top targets this summer, and there are a limited number of players that they are both willing to sell, and could fetch a major fee. Rumours continue to surround the future of Fermin Lopez.

As far back as March, it was reported that Barcelona would consider offers for Lopez, despite his important role for Hansi Flick this season. The 22-year-old however has seemed reluctant to leave. Beyond initial interest from Saudi Arabia, more recently Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Barcelona man.

Enquiry from Bayern Munich

As per Ben Jacobs, Bayern Munich have recently made an approach for Fermin. However the Spanish international, as was the case before with interest from Chelsea, appears to prefer staying at Barcelona.

Understand Fermin Lopez has received an exploratory approach from Bayern Munich. However, the 22-year-old prefers to stay at Barcelona.🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/RzQB7Z6b3y — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 16, 2025

Barcelona sales this summer

The Blaugrana have already made some money this summer from the likes of Alex Valle (€6m) and a sell-on fee for Jean-Clair Todibo (€7.8), but there is no obvious source of a major sale this summer. Lopez could have been a candidate for a departure, given they are well-stocked in his position, but as has happened frequently of late, Barcelona have found many of their stars reluctant to leave.

Ronald Araujo was another heavily linked with an exit in January, but after signing a new deal until 2031, seems keen to remain. The Uruguayan defender has already assured that he will be at the club next season. They continue to be heavily linked with the likes of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, but with uncertainty remaining over their salary limit situation, both seem distant without some source of income. Nevertheless, Barcelona have found ways to get deals done in the past from unlikely positions.