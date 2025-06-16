Barcelona President Joan Laporta has doubts about Nico Williams signing

Barcelona pursued Nico Williams last summer for several weeks after Euro 2024, only to find themselves left at the altar by the Basque winger. Now the 22-year-old has made it clear that he is willing to join the Catalan giants, but it is President Joan Laporta who has his doubts about a move.

The Blaugrana are looking to sign a winger this summer on the left side, and their first choice is Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, but after Williams made it clear he would be willing to do what he must to make a move to Barcelona happen, it appears he has leapfrogged the England striker in the pecking order.

Barcelona's favourite option remains Luis Díaz. @carrusel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 16, 2025

Laporta’s doubts about Nico Williams

Laporta is reluctant to go after Williams for a second time though, in no small part due to their failed pursuit last summer, say Cadena SER. Williams rejected a move to Barcelona, and doubted Laporta’s promise to be able to register him, which hurt the image of the club and Laporta’s pride. Alex Pintanel adds that Laporta is not enamoured with the idea, and that he is the option if a deal for Diaz does not succeed.

👇 Sobre Nico Williams (1/2)

1. La prioridad sigue siendo Luis Díaz.

2. Nico es opción si falla el colombiano.

3. Nico está loco por venir al Barça y por eso la reunión Tainta-Deco.

4. Laporta sigue desencantado después de su marcha atrás el pasado verano tras haberle dado el sí. — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) June 16, 2025

In addition, star forward Lamine Yamal is trying to persuade Williams to move to Barcelona, and is keen to see the move happen. Laporta fears the consequences for the dressing room if there are too many friendships, and would prefer a more professional atmosphere.

Positives about Williams move

That said, there would be advantages to pursuing Williams over Diaz. For one, they believe Williams would be cheaper than the Colombian, that he excites the fanbase more, and he is six years Diaz’s junior. Pintanel goes on to say that Williams is desperate for a move now, and has a good relationship with manager Hansi Flick and most of the dressing room. He would also accept a lower offer than what he could receive at Bayern Munich or Arsenal.

Williams could turn down Bayern Munich and Arsenal moves

Meanwhile Sport say that the most likely situation is that next season Williams is playing in Spain. The two predominant ideas in his mind are either to sign for Barcelona, or to renew his contract with Athletic Club, turning down a move to Arsenal or Bayern.

It has been noted in the past that Williams appears reluctant to make a move abroad, although this conflicts with prior reports from Germany. They say that Bayern have received a positive response to initial talks between the two.