Barcelona confirm preseason tour plans in Japan and South Korea

Barcelona have confirmed their updated preseason touri plans in South East Asia ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

Hansi Flick enjoyed a sensational first season in charge of La Blaugrana with a trophy treble in the bag including a debut La Liga title alongside the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup awards.

However, the pressure to defend those trophies will be intense in 2025/26, with Xabi Alonso looking ready to revive Real Madrid.

With Barcelona not competing in this summer FIFA Club World Cup, Flick and his players have enjoyed a crucial rest period rest, before returning for preseason training in Catalonia in July.

Barcelona’s 2025/26 preseason plan

Barcelona have now updated fans over the schedule as they prepare to fly out to Japan and South Korea.

The team will arrive in Japan and begin training on the July 24th, with their first friendly match of the tour set against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on the 27th.

As per Diario AS, Flick charges will then face FC Seoul in the South Korean capital on July 31st, before a third match, on August 4, against Daegu FC.

There are no current plans to play any games in Barcelona before the flight out to Japan but there could be behind-closed-doors training matches added to the agenda.

Previous reports of Barcelona being offered the chance to play a lucrative preseason friendly against unnamed top-flight club in Morocco on July 20 have not materialised.

Despite the opportunity to secure a sizeable pay day in Casablanca, the call was made not to accept the offer, as Flick focuses elsewhere.

Ahead of a demanding season, with three trophies to defend, Flick is looking to measure every minute of action for his squad and no extra games are wanted at this point.

The 2025/25 La Liga season is due to start on the weekend of August 17-18.