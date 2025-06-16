Cubarsi congratulates Nico Williams.
Image via AP Photo / Pieter de Jong

Much of the news on Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in recent days has been linking him to Barcelona, following a meeting between his agent Felix Tainta and Director of Football Deco. Yet the Blaugrana remain the least strong of the options available to Williams.

The Basque winger is supposedly keen to turn down other options and accept a lower salary if Barcelona are willing to give him the green light on a deal. It was the step missing from Williams last summer when Barcelona pursued him, but now Luis Diaz is ahead of him in the pecking order. Williams would likely have the difficult task of convincing Athletic to accept a payment plan rather than the full payment of his €58m release clause if he does want to complete a move to Barcelona.

Arsenal offer for Nico Williams

Arsenal are the side that have been most consistently linked with Williams in recent months, with Mikel Arteta keen on a move for the 22-year-old. New Sporting Director Andrea Berta also held a meeting with Williams’ agent in March to discuss a potential move. Sport are now reporting that the Gunners have already made it clear what he would earn in London.

Will Nico Williams move this summer?
Image via Athletic Club

Williams has not agreed to the deal, but there is a €9m per annum offer on the table from Arsenal. This is likely more than he would earn elsewhere.

Bayern Munich interest in Williams

Bayern Munich are the third European power that are keen on Williams. There has been plenty of talk in the German press about his potential salary demands being beyond the Bavarian giants, but they have spoken with Williams about a potential move, and received a positive response from his camp. It appears all three clubs and the player are weighing up their options before making a decisive move.

