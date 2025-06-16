Agent blocks Atletico Madrid on Bundesliga defensive star

Atletico Madrid are looking to secure several transfer targets after their FIFA Club World Cup campaign concludes.

Los Rojiblancos suffered a ruthless 4-0 defeat to UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in their tournament opener in Pasadena.

Diego Simeone admitted his frustration at full-time and drew a sharp comparison between the resources available to him and his opposite number Luis Enrique.

Simeone flagged up the former Barcelona boss’ ability to bring in Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window after telling club officials he needed a fresh face.

Kvaratskhelia played a key role in powering PSG over the line in their Ligue 1 title defence and a first-ever UCL crown but Simeone does not have that luxury.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has emerged as a shock option and the Premier League side champions have set their rumoured asking price for the Scotland international.

Centre back is another area Simeone is looking at with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero a long-term target alongside Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie.

Atletico Madrid chase Hincapie amid agent update

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid have reached out to Hincapie’s representatives and will push for him as an alternative to Romero.

Leverkusen are rumoured to be willing to discuss a sale, but Simeone will be quoted their full €50m asking price as an exit price.

However, the saga has now taken another twist, with Hincapie’s agent rejecting the link, as per German outlet Kicker.

The statement comes following rumours of the Ecuadorian considering a move to Madrid, after being spotted in the Spanish capital earlier this year, but the interest has been played down.

Simeone’s interest in 23-year-old has remained at a low level – according to Hincapie’s camp – and Romero is a more viable target as Thomas Frank seeks to reshape Tottenham following his move across London from Brentford.