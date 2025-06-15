Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona, and his chances of a summer exit appear to be increasing.

The imminent arrival of Joan Garcia would see Ter Stegen relegated to third-choice goalkeeper, with Wojciech Szczesny already ahead of him in the pecking order. And because of this, he would have very few chances to play during the 2025-26 season, barring any injury or suspension issues.

And with the 2026 World Cup taking place next summer, Ter Stegen needs to play in order to ensure that he remains as Germany’s starter for the tournament. Barcelona are hoping that this leads to him looking to leave during the upcoming transfer window, and recent reports are suggesting that this will be the case.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen willing to join Galatasaray

In the last few days, Ter Stegen has attracted interest from Galatasaray, who have been reported to have launched an enquiry to find out the conditions of a possible deal. And according to Fanatik (via MD), the two parties have now come to an agreement on personal terms.

Galatasaray need a new starting goalkeeper due to the departure of Fernando Muslera, and Ter Stegen is among their leading candidates. However, they will only consider signing him if Barcelona let him leave for free, which is not entirely favourites for the Catalans despite the fact that they would save the final three years of his salary, which is among the biggest at the club.

Galatasaray want to save money on a transfer fee in order to be able to put extra funds towards Ter Stegen’s salary. Barcelona are likely to accept losing him for free, although they may need to negotiate a compensation package with the 33-year-old in order to ensure that he leaves the club during the summer.