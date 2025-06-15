Xabi Alonso reveals Real Madrid confidence for Club World Cup

Real Madrid get their Club World Cup campaign underway on the 18th of June when they take on Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. Wednesday’s match will also see the debut of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach, following his move from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Xabi Alonso pleased with early signs of Real Madrid tenure

And ahead of the match against Al Hilal, Alonso has been speaking to Real Madrid TV on the current state of things for him and his squad. As per Diario AS, he expressed excitement at the early signs that he is seeing.

“We are starting a new stage and we have to prioritise what is important: what we want to be, how we want to play and that we feel it. We want to be able to do that from the first moment, from the match against Al Hilal. First, we must be able to recognise ourselves.

“Talking with the players has been very positive. Little by little you get to know them, you have that much-needed contact and little by little more players are arriving.”

Alonso frustration by lack of preparation – but still confident

Alonso also showed some frustration at the lack of preparation that he has had due to international fixtures, although he remains confident that his Real Madrid side can perform well during the Club World Cup.

“Everything has to be accelerated because we have very little time to get to know each other and to train. We arrived here and today Lunin, Vinicius and Arda Guler have come. We will start to form a team and we have three training sessions before the game. We come with a lot of desire, with the illusion of having a good tournament and being able to go all the way.”