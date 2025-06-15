In recent years, Real Madrid have sold promising La Fabrica talents with buy-back clauses included in the deals, and it could happen again this summer with one of their Castilla standouts.

The likes of Sergio Arribas and Alex Jimenez fall into this category, with them having joined Almeria and Milan respectively. And the next La Fabrica standout that could be the move is Gonzalo Garcia Torres, who has made a significant contribution in the limited minutes that he has played for the Real Madrid first team.

Gonzalo scored a late winner in the Copa del Rey quarter-final victory over Leganes, but it is contributions for Castilla that have attracted attention. He scored 25 goals in the First Federation last season, which saw him finish as the league’s top scorer – and on the back of this, clubs have started to register their interest.

Getafe set sights on Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia Torres

Bundesliga clubs are keen on Gonzalo, but staying in La Liga is also an option. As reported by Diario AS, Getafe have set their sights on the 21-year-old forward, who will be available on the market.

Real Madrid have high hopes for Gonzalo, but he is still expected to be considered for departure if offers come in. A loan is possible, but as mentioned, there are chances for him to be sold with the option of a buy-back clause being included in the agreement. And the likelihood is that Getafe would be open to this scenario.

It remains to be seen what happens with Gonzalo. He is unlikely to be a core member of Xabi Alonso’s squad, although he has been included for this summer’s Club World Cup. He should play himself into being more important if he impresses in the United States, although he would be behind Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and others in the pecking order.